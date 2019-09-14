

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public's help in searching for the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough last month.

Police said a woman was crossing Sheppard Avenue mid-block near Pharmacy Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The vehicle then continued eastbound, failing to come to a stop, police said.

The woman, who has been identified as 34-year-old Celeste Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her family, Jones was on her way to work, trying to catch the bus when the collision happened.

"She is a good daughter," said Jones' father, Clayton. "She didn't deserve any of this."

Investigators said the paint of the suspect vehicle is metallic grey in colour.

The paint was manufactured in Japan for Mitsubishi vehicle between 2005 and 2009, police said.

The model of the vehicle is possibly a Lancer or Outlander.

Police said glass fragments were found in the victim's clothes, which confirms that there was windshield damage.

The vehicle was last seen making a right turn onto southbound Warden Avenue.

Investigators are appealing to body shops and car dealerships to contact police if they have repaired vehicles of a similar description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers

A vigil will be held this Sunday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. at Sheppard Avenue and Abbotsfield Gate.