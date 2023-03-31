Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a passenger on a GO train earlier this month.

Police said it happened onboard a GO train on the Lakeshore East line from Union Station on the evening of March 13.

An unknown man sat beside a passenger and tried to start a conversation, police said.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the passenger.

Police said he got off the train at Danforth Station.

On Friday, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He is believed to be 30 years old with a thin build, short brown hair and a brown beard.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown sweater, dark jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.