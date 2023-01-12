Peel police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted two teenagers in Brampton in November.

Police said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were picked up by a man who introduced himself as “Jerome” from the Bramalea City Centre mall on Nov. 11.

The man allegedly then assaulted the two teenagers and exposed himself to them.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect and his vehicle in an effort to identify him.

He is described as Black, five-foot-seven, with a medium build, dreadlocks and green or hazel eyes. His vehicle is believed to be an older model grey or silver BMW with black trim on the rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.