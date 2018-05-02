

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 42-year-old man who is suspected of breaking into five businesses in the Annex over a two-week period last month.

Police say that the break-ins occurred at a number of cell phone stores and pharmacies in the downtown neighbourhood between April 14 and April 28.

Authorities allege that a suspect broke the storefront windows of the businesses in order to gain entry and then proceeded to take merchandise before fleeing.

Edison Theodoro Ambrossi, of Toronto, is wanted for five counts of break-and-enter and five counts of breach of probation.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.