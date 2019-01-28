

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with what investigators are describing as a “random” stabbing in North York over the weekend.

The incident occurred at around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue.

Police say a 32-year-old man was crossing the street when he was approached from behind by a man. Police say the man attacked the 32-year-old, stabbing him in the leg.

The attacker then fled the area.

The suspect has been described by police as having an olive complexion and stands about five-foot-six to five-foot-eight. He was reportedly unshaven at the time of the stabbing and had short, black hair. He was spotted wearing a black and blue rain jacket, dark pants, and light-coloured shoes.

Police say they believe the attack was “random” and are now releasing a photograph of the suspect in hopes that members of the public may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.