

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Regent Park last week that left one female injured.

The incident occurred near Queen Street East and Sackville Street on Friday.

Police say a man and woman were involved in a verbal dispute in the area when the man stabbed the female and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police have described the suspect as about six-feet to six-foot-two with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, blue jeans, a dark-coloured jacket, brown work boots, and was carrying two backpacks.

“He is considered armed, violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach. Call 911 immediately,” police wrote in a news release issued Sunday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.