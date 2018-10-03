

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a security camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of woman in Scarborough last month.

On Sept. 20 at around 8:30 p.m., police say a woman got off of a TTC bus in the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road.

According to investigators, the woman walked westbound on Sewells Road toward Fawcett Trail.

A man approached her and police say he asked if he could help her carry her groceries, a request she declined.

It was at that point police say the man sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the area and was last seen on Carisbrooke Square.

The suspect has been described by police as about 20 to 29 years old and is approximately five-foot-seven with a medium build. He was clean shaven at the time of the alleged assault and was last seen wearing a red hooded shirt with the hood up, black pants, and sparkly shoes.

A photo of the suspect has now been released by investigators in hopes that a member of the public can identify the man.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.