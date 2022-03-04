Toronto police have released a photo of a vehicle that allegedly fled the scene of a collision in Etobicoke that left a cyclist seriously injured last Saturday.

It happened in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Highway 427 around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Police said a 64-year-old woman was riding her bicycle in the eastbound lanes of Burnhamthorpe Road and was approaching the on-ramp for Highway 427 northbound when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Friday that they are looking to identify the driver who fled the scene. The vehicle is described as possibly a dark-coloured Honda Accord or similar model.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).