Police are looking for two male suspects they believe are connected to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man outside an Oshawa pawn shop nine months ago.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on March 30, 2023, in the parking lot of the “Teddy’s” plaza, outside the Cash Connections at 245 King St. W., near Park Road South.

Despite several people performing life-saving measures, Oshawa resident Michael Nigris, who worked at the store, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that he had been shot in the head by a male suspect who fled the scene in a black Ford F150 Raptor truck.

A short time later, officers found that vehicle nearby at the dead end of Dundee Avenue. The suspect was not located.

On Wednesday, Durham police released images and descriptions of two wanted men they believe are linked to this crime, notably the vehicle involved in committing it.

The first suspect, whom they identified as the shooter, is a Black male who was last seen wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt with a large Puma emblem on the front, black Puma brand jogging pants, black Air Force One running shoes, and a black surgical mask.

Police believe the second suspect initially drove the truck to the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West in North York, where it was picked up by the first suspect and driven to the Oshawa plaza about an hour and a half before Nigris was killed.

He is described as Black male wearing glasses with short, dreadlock “twist-style” hair, and last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Champion” in white lettering across the chest, and black pants and black running shoes.

“We’ve received some tips, obviously. Today, we're hoping (that by) getting these pictures out, someone will recognize where these individuals have contacted the police or Crime Stoppers,” Det. Sgt. Brad Corner, of Durham Regional Police Service, said during a Jan. 10 news conference.

Corner said despite launching an “extensive investigation” that has included three weeks of canvassing and going through “hundreds and hundreds of hours” of video surveillance, police still do not have a motive for this homicide.

“(Nigris) was a hardworking, well-loved man by his family, friends and co-workers. … Michael was a good man. … He was a great person,” he said.

“The investigation to date has not found anything in Michael Nigris’s personal or professional life that would lead investigators to believe he was targeted in this attack.”

Corner said investigators have learned the getaway vehicle was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Brampton about a week before Nigris was murdered.

He also said that DRPS has reached out to and is working with other GTA police services on this case.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or anyone with video footage or any new information about this investigation is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.