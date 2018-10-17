

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police have released images of a man and his dog after a three-year-old was allegedly attacked by a husky in off-leash dog park in Mississauga last month.

The incident occurred on Sept. 23 at around 4:30 p.m. when the child and a family member were at the Parkway Belt dog park.

Police say the three-year-old girl was running around when she was attacked by a white husky.

The dog, police say, bit the girl’s neck, leaving three puncture wounds on the back of her neck.

Her injuries were not life-threatening but she was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The owner of the husky initially spoke with the family of the victim but later left the park prior to the arrival of paramedics.

Photos have now been released of both the dog and its owner and police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.