Police have released images of a suspect who allegedly attempted to set fire to a Hamilton apartment building with a propane tank and a blowtorch last month.

On Feb. 10 at around 5:40 a.m., police and fire personal responded to a multi-unit apartment fire at 40 Oxford Street.

“Through investigation, it was learned that an unknown male attempted to set fire with an incendiary device to the apartment building that houses over 197 units,” Hamilton Police said in a release issued Monday.

“A suspect was captured on video using a propane tank and blowtorch attachment to attack the utility room and set a fire.”

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and a short, scruffy brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a red toque, a black hooded sweater, and a button-up tan shirt under a green, army-style jacket, faded blue jeans, and beige or tan shoes with white soles.

He was also seen wearing a dark-coloured backpack with a light blue cross strap in the front.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could assist police with this investigation to contact Sergeant George Gallant at 905-540-5085 or Detective Constable Shaun Fennessy at 905-540-3819.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.