

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released security camera images of several men wanted in connection with an assault in the Annex that left a 27-year-old man critically injured last month.

According to police, at around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 an altercation broke out between two groups of men at a pub in the area of Madison Avenue and Bloor Street West.

Both groups were kicked out of the bar and once outside, an undisclosed number of men followed a 27-year-old man and his friends to a nearby parking lot.

One suspect stabbed the 27-year-old with a knife while some of the other males repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head.

While the victim was on the ground, police say one of the males picked up a large boulder and slammed it down on the victim’s head.

The 27-year-old lost consciousness and was later taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An attempted murder investigation was launched following the attack and on Monday, police released security camera images of the men wanted in connection with the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.