Peel police are asking for the public’s help identifying people allegedly involved in a shooting outside a nightclub in Mississauga in June.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the parking lot of HER nightclub located in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road on the early morning of June 24.

Police arrived to locate evidence of gunfire, but no victims were found.

In a news release on Saturday, police released photos of suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who knows the identity of those involved to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).