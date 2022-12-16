York Regional Police have released photos of several persons of interest in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan last September.

The incident occurred on Sept. 24 at around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Interchange Way and Highway 7. Police arrived to locate a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

The victim, who had been identified as 20-year-old Moses Alphonso Wright from Brampton, was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.

Nearly three months after the shooting, police provided an update on their investigation on Friday, releasing the images of several people who they believe may be connected to the incident.

They are asking those people or anyone who can identify them to talk to investigators.

Police also continue to ask witnesses who have not spoken to them or anyone who has surveillance or dashcam video from the area at that time to come forward.

They can contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or homicide@yrp.ca. They can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.