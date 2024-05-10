Toronto police have released photos of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a TTC passenger on a bus in Etobicoke earlier this week.

Officers received a call for a sexual assault in the area of Dundas Street West and Acorn Avenue, west of Kipling Avenue, on Monday evening.

Police said the male suspect hopped on a TTC bus, sat down close to the victim and sexually assaulted them.

The victim got off the bus at the next stop, police said.

On Friday, police asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect, described as a 20-year-old male, six feet tall, with a thin build, short black hair, and has glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark baseball hat with large black earphones over it, and a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.