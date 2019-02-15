

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on the subway earlier this week.

According to investigators, a 21-year-old woman was travelling on a westbound subway train at around 10:30 a.m. when a man boarded the same train at Woodbine Station.

The man, police allege, sat down beside her and began to commit an “indecent act.”

At one point, police say the suspect grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her.

When the train stopped at Greenwood Station, police say the man got off the train and fled on foot.

The suspect has been described by police as five-foot-five, with a thin build, and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He reportedly has short, dark hair and was clean-shaven at the time of the incident. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a grey top with a burgundy hood, black pants with a vertical white stripe down the side, and running shoes.

Security camera photos of the suspect have now been released and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.