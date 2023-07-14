Toronto police are looking for a suspect after he allegedly attempted to break into a building in the east end on Thursday.

Police responded to a break-and-enter call near Danforth and Pape avenues at 8:14 a.m.

They learned that a suspect allegedly removed a linchpin from a fence and used it along with a hammer to smash a window of a building.

Police said he was unable to gain access to the building.

On Friday, police released images of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

They are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.