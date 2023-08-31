Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a woman was walking in the area of Islington and Cordova avenues, south of Dundas Street West, just before 5 p.m. when an unknown man came up behind and began following her.

When the woman entered a building, the man followed her inside and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect later fled the area.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect, who is described as between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with gold lettering, aviator sunglasses, a black t-shirt with a logo, jeans and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.