In an effort to crack a decades-long cold case, police are circulating a photo of a Toronto man believed to have disappeared after visiting a tavern in the city's Gay Village more than 40 years ago.

Naif Rashid, who police say was also known as ‘John,’ went missing on the evening on Jan. 15, 1982. He is believed to have attended the Gasworks Tavern, formerly located in the area of Yonge and Dundonald streets, before he disappeared, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in a release issued Monday.

Rashid, who lived near Weston and St. Phillips roads in Toronto, was last seen wearing a brown waist length bomber style leather jacket, blue jeans and a navy blue long-sleeved sweater, police said.

On Monday, TPS shared a news release seeking the public's assistance in locating Rashid featuring his photo after they said it recently came to their attention that neither had been previously shared.

Today, Rashid would be 76 years old.

Police said the family does not have a formal statement to provide, but is the "driving force" behind the case. Rashi'd brother has been actively involved in the search effort, they said.

“[Rashid’s brother has expressed] the need for closure after 41 years as a number of family members have passed away since [Rashid's] disappearance,” a spokesperson for the service said.

Despite four decades passing since Rashid went missing, investigators with Toronto police’sHomicide and Missing Persons Unit “remain actively committed to solving this case,” the release reads.

“The hope is that the new release will jog someone’s memory that knows something and will come forward with information.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7400, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.