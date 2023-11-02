Peel police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who they say may have information regarding a fatal shooting in a Brampton school parking lot last summer.

On the evening of July 22, police were called to St. Roch Catholic Secondary School, in the area of Williams Parkway and James Potter Road, for a shooting.

They arrived to locate 30-year-old Anthony Putzu suffering from gunshot wounds and without vital signs. He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects fled in a stolen Nissan Murano, which was later located burned.

On Thursday, police released photos of two males in an effort to locate them as “it is believed that they have information relating to this homicide.”

Police previously said the shooting was targeted and not connected to the school.

Anyone who can identify the men in the photos or has information about the case is asked to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.