

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have released on Thursday a re-enactment video of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Scarborough back in August in hopes of identifying the driver.

Investigators said Celeste Jones was crossing Sheppard Avenue mid-block near Pharmacy Avenue and waiting for a break in westbound traffic when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Jones, who was on her way to a night shift job, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle failed to come to a stop and was last seen on Warden Avenue, police said.

Clayton Jones, the victim's father, said his daughter was God's gift to their family.

"And so to that driver I say you need to do right, you need to do the proper thing and turn yourself in,” Clayton said in the video. “Come forward, speak to the authorities, let's put closure to this case so we can all feel better about it.”

He previously said the family will continue to be at the intersection everyday until the driver surrenders to police.

Detective Brett More said Jones is a victim of a traffic crime that could happen to anybody.

Jones is the 21st pedestrian killed in the citythis year. Since her death, ten more pedestrians have been killed.

"(Drivers) need to slow down," Clayton said.

Investigators are looking for a dark or metallic grey 2007 to 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer with fog lamps, and with a loud or modified muffler.

Based on glass shards recovered from Jones' clothes, police said they believe the vehicle sustained damage to the windshield.

In September, investigators also released a surveillance video of the vehicle fleeing the area after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.