

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released security video of three suspects who set a car on fire in the driveway of a home in Markham.

On Friday, officers were called to a home on Bradgate Drive, in the area of Leslie and John streets, for a report of a vehicle fire.

A vehicle was found fully engulfed in flames parked in the driveway of the residence.

Video surveillance footage of the incident, which has now been publicly released, shows three men walking up to the vehicle, smashing the passenger side window, and dousing the vehicle with gasoline.

After lighting the vehicle on fire, the suspects are seen running away from the flames. It appears one of the suspects, who briefly caught on fire, may have suffered burns during the arson.

Police have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.