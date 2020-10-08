Police release security videos of shots fired in east-end
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 5:21PM EDT
Toronto police have released two security videos of shots fired in the city’s east-end on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the area of Walpole Avenue and Hiawatha Road, west of Coxwell Avenue, around 5:25 a.m.
In one of the videos, one person could be seen walking out of the frame. A short time later, multiple gunshots could be heard.
The person then comes running out of the corner and gets into a waiting car.
In another video, the car could be seen driving away at a high rate of speed.
Police said no victims were located, but they found multiple shell casings at the scene.
The suspect in the video is described as having a light complexion, medium build, and with their hair in a puffy ponytail. Police said the person was wearing a black baseball hat, grey sweatshirt and black pants.
The vehicle is described as a 2003 to 2006 Acura TL.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.