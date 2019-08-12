

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel Regional police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for a fatal stabbing in Brampton this month.

Police said two occupants of a home on Lanebrook Drive, a father and his son, found five men going through their vehicle in the driveway just before 2:21 a.m. on Aug. 2.

It is alleged that a fight ensued and both father and son were stabbed.

Police said the father, who was as identified as 63-year-old Glensbert Oliver, was stabbed and pronounced dead at the scene.

His son suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police released a sketch of the person they believe is responsible for the murder of Oliver, the 11th homicide victim in Peel region.

"All suspects are being sought in relation to the muder, however, police are recommending that the involved males seek legal counsel, and turn themselves in," said police in a statement.

Investigators said they have also identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured Lexus RX50, model year possibly 2010-2015.

Anyone who recognizes the sketch of the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.