

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a jogger on the Bruce Trail earlier this week.

Police say a woman was jogging along the trail on Wednesday when she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

The Hamilton Police Service’s sexual assault unit subsequently launched an investigation into the incident and has now released a sketch of the suspect.

He has been described as a white male with a thin build who is about six-feet tall and has short or shaved hair and grey facial hair.

Police say he was wearing a red T-shirt and a black baseball cap on the day of the assault.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. John Tselepakis with the Hamilton Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.