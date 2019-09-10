

Chris Fox And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have come up with a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 26-year-old father of four in a Liberty Village parking lot three years ago.

In the early morning hour of Sept. 11, 2016, Kiesingar Gunn was leaving a birthday party at 42 Supper Club in Liberty Village with his wife and other friends.

Det. Leslie Dunkley said Gunn was in his car and about to go when he saw several men fighting in a nearby parking lot.

He got out and was heading over to intervene when he was shot. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His mother has previously said Gunn had four children, and two of them are too small to remember him.

“I believe there is someone out there who saw exactly what happened and who is responsible,” Dunkley said.

After conducting a number of witness interviews and finding evidence the shooter was inside the same birthday party that Gunn attended, Dunkley says they are now ready to release a composite sketch of the man they believe pulled the trigger that night.

He is described as a black male between the ages of 18 and 23, standing five-feet-eleven inches to six feet tall, with a slim build.

He had braids, possibly cornrows, and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with dark lettering on it.

The sketch was released to the public on Tuesday. It comes as police had already released surveillance footage of the areas around where the shooting took place, which show that several dozen people likely witnessed the shooting.

An offer of $50,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest in the case was set to expire, but Dunkley said Chief Mark Saunders has ordered that the deadline extend to next September in order to coax someone else to provide information about what they saw that night.

Dunkley said Tuesday that if the money doesn’t encourage someone else to come forward, the simple desire to do the right thing should.

“We’re hoping to appeal to the heart and soul of someone who was there.”