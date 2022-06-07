Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a Rosedale construction dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.

On May 2, police responded to a call in the Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area at around 4:45 p.m.

Police said human remains were located in a dumpster outside a home.

An autopsy was completed a couple of days later and investigators confirmed that the remains belonged to a Black girl of African or mixed African descent, who was between four and seven years old.

She had all her teeth, stood at three-foot-six inches tall, with a thin build and black curly hair that was sectioned in four short ponytails, two of which were braided and secured with black and blue elastic bands.

Investigators believe the remains were left in the dumpster sometime between 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 and 4:45 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

However, police believe the girl may have been deceased as of last summer, or perhaps even earlier.

Police said her remains were wrapped in a crochet blanket inside a plastic bag and that bag was wrapped in a coloured blanket. Police have released an image of that blanket.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

On Tuesday, police released composite sketches of the girl.

Officers have also identified and released an image of a vehicle of interest in the case. It is described as a dark-coloured Porsche Cayenne SUV, model year 2011- 2014.

Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation today at 1:30 p.m. and CP24.com will stream it live.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CP24's Chris Fox