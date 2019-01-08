

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing outside of a Vaughan nightclub last month.

According to York Regional Police, the victim was attending a club on Interchange Way on Dec. 23 when he got into an argument with the suspect and a group of his friends.

Police say that argument then escalated and led to a fight, at which point the suspect and his group of friends were kicked out of the club by security.

It is alleged that the suspect then waited for the victim in the parking lot of the club. When he came out, police say the suspect approached the victim and stabbed him.

Police say the victim’s friends then rushed him to a hospital in Toronto where he was treated for his injuries and released. The group then attended a York Regional Police station to report the incident, but as they were doing so the victim went into medical distress and had to be taken back to hospital with serious injuries.

The surveillance footage released by police on Tuesday morning shows the suspect punching and pushing the victim before being restrained by security inside the club. Footage from another camera outside also shows a White Mazda that was believed to be carrying the suspect leaving the scene after the stabbing.

The suspect is described as black, with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured T-Shirt. Police say that the Mazda seen fleeing the scene had tinted windows and may have damage to one of its sides.