

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man inside a Corktown apartment building nearly three weeks ago.

The shooting took place on the fourth floor of a Toronto Community Housing building in the area of Adelaide and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m. on Aug, 19.

The victim, identified as Jesse Graham-Richter, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head. He was then pronounced dead on scene.

Following the homicide, police released a brief description of a male suspect and suggested that the shooting was targeted but provided few other details.

The surveillance footage released on Friday morning appears to be taken from multiple cameras. It shows the suspect casually walking along a sidewalk, at one point looking in the direction of the camera.

In addition to the footage, police have also released an updated description of the suspect. Police say that he is believed to be under five-foot-ten with a medium build. They say that he was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants and twisted braided black hair.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).