

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect in the violent gunpoint sexual assault of a teenage girl in Aurora earlier this week.

The girl, who is believed to be in her young teens, was on a trail west of Aurora Town Hall just before noon on Monday when she was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation.

Police have said that the girl did not stop to speak with the man and instead kept walking along the trail.

It is alleged that the suspect then produced a handgun, struck the girl with it and proceeded to sexually assault her.

The girl was treated for her injuries in hospital following the incident.

On Saturday, York Regional Police released three separate surveillance camera videos of the suspect. One of the videos shows him sitting on a York Region transit bus while the other two depict him walking along a sidewalk.

The release of the videos comes just days after police released a composite sketch of the suspect.

“The suspect is urged to seek legal advice and turn himself in and anyone who may recognize him are asked to contact police immediately,” police said in a press release accompanying the videos.

In addition to seeking information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect, police are looking to speak with a young woman in her late teens who was followed off a York Region Transit bus by the suspect on the day of the incident.

Police say that the woman got off bus #1088 at Wellington Street at around 11:20 a.m. on June 24. The suspect then followed the woman off the bus and engaged her in conversation, according to police. The woman was seen going into a Tim Hortons following that interaction.

“Investigators are interested in the details of this interaction and want to ensure she was not a victim of any offence,” police said in the press release.