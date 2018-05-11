

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect vehicle in the fatal daylight shooting of a 38-year-old man in Etobicoke earlier this week.

Officers were initially called to the Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road area just before noon on Monday for a collision call after a vehicle reportedly left the roadway, struck a fence, and ended up on the lawn of a home in the area.

When crews arrived on scene, however, they found the driver of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver, since identified as Christopher Reid, was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

At a news conference on Friday afternoon, Det. Leslie Dunkley released surveillance footage that shows the victim’s vehicle trailing behind the alleged gunman’s vehicle.

Dunkley said that investigators have determined that the victim was travelling about 12 to 14 seconds behind the suspect’s vehicle, beginning in the Highway 27 and Eglinton Avenue area.

He said that both vehicles then turned left onto Lloyd Manor Road and right onto Longfield Road, almost “in tandem.”

At that point, he said that the suspect vehicle came to a sudden stop in the middle of the road. The victim’s vehicle then pulled up alongside.

Dunkley said that there was a “brief pause” before the suspect opened fire on the victim.

“The shots came from the driver’s side through the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle before striking the victim on the right side more than once,” he said. “Immediately after the shooting the victim’s vehicle fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Longfield Road and jumping the curb. It came to standstill approximately 150 metres away from the scene of the shooting.”

Police say suspect vehicle is ‘distinctive’

Dunkley said that following the shooting, the suspect vehicle initially followed the victim’s vehicle along Longfield Road, but then proceeded to go southbound on Kipling Avenue.

He said that investigators believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2008 or newer BMX X6 that is white in colour and has four doors.

The gunman was the only occupant of the vehicle, according to Dunkley.

“The suspect vehicle is very identifiable,” he said. “It is pretty distinctive so we are hoping someone remembers seeing it. As you can see in the video there are several cars in and around the vehicle.”

Dunkley did not provide any details about a potential motive in the shooting on Friday but did say that Reid was known to police.

He said that investigators believe Reid was heading to visit relatives when he was shot, though not in the immediate area.

He said that at this point police can’t say whether Reid was intentionally following the suspect or whether he may have spoken to the suspect immediately prior to the shooting.

“His window was down but it’s hard to say. It was a nice day, it could have been down prior to that,” he said.