

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a deliberately-set fire at a North York hotel earlier this month.

Police say that firefighters were initially dispatched to the Raddison Hotel Toronto East near Highway 401 and Victoria Park Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 2 for a reported fire.

After the fire broke out a decision was made to evacuate the building, according to police. Firefighters were then able to knock down the blaze a short time later. No injuries were reported.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that a subsequent investigation has revealed that the fire was intentionally set on the third-floor of the hotel.

Police are seeking a female suspect in connection with the arson.

She is described as five-foot-six to five-foot-eight with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants and blue running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).