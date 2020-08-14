

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





WARNING: The video released by police depicts a disturbing sequence of events.

Toronto Police have released disturbing videos and suspect images in connection with a homicide that took place in the Brimley area in Scarborough earlier this week.

Please were called to the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 for reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man with obvious gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as 45-year-old John Wheeler of Toronto. Police have said that Wheeler was waiting for a ride to work when he was gunned down from behind and they do not know why he might have been targeted.

Police have said that two men were seen leaving the area in a dark-coloured SUV driven by a woman.

On Friday, police released videos showing the suspects and the victim, including one video showing the moment right before the victim was shot.

In the video, a suspect in dark clothing holding a gun walks slowly toward the victim, who is standing facing away near a vehicle.

The victim is apparently unaware of the approaching gunman.

On Friday, investigators also released more detailed suspect descriptions of the men.

The first suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s who is wearing dark clothing with white markings on the sleeves, and a mask. He was carrying a firearm.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his 20s who was wearing dark clothing with white markings on the front, and a mask. He was carrying a black duffle bag.

Police say anyone who spots the two men should not approach them and should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.