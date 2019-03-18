

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera footage of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman in Davisville last week.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Balliol Street and Pailton Crescent just before 10 p.m. on March 11.

According to investigators, a woman was approached by a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her. The man then fled the area by running westbound on Balliol Street, police said.

Officers have described the suspect as a six-foot-one male weighing approximately 160 pounds with a dark brown goatee. Police also said the man, who is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s, has a “rounded back with poor posture.”

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and a black toque.

Police have released video and images of the suspect from surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).