

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square on Friday night.

The victim was reportedly conversing in a group at around 9:15 p.m. when a man who was standing within that group approached him from the side, produced a knife and slashed him in the neck, police say.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police say that the victim, an adult male, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, who is between 18 and 24 years of age and about five-foot-ten to six-feet tall with a medium build and short curly dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue hooded top with “Bench” written across the chest in white lettering, multi-coloured checkered pants, and white running shoes.

Police say that the suspect is being sought for aggravated assault.