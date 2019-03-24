

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released suspect photos after a young man was kidnapped Saturday from the underground parking garage of the Markham condominium building where he lives.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, was with a female friend in the underground parking garage of a condo tower at 15 Water Walk Drive, in the area of Highway 7 and Birchmount Road, shortly before 6 p.m. The two had just arrived in a vehicle and were heading to the elevators.

According to police, that was when three men got out of a van parked in the garage and approached Lu, a Chinese national who goes to school in Toronto.

“The van was also in the underground parking garage,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 Saturday. “Three men got out. One man remained in the van. The three men wearing black clothing with masks on as well – one of them armed with a Taser — grabbed our victim, loaded him in that van and drove out of here. That’s the last we saw that van.”

Police said that Lu was shocked with the energy weapon multiple times when he resisted the men.

“There was a significant level of violence involved in this kidnapping,” Pattenden said Sunday, adding that Lu “was taken 100 per cent against his will.”

Lu’s friend was uninjured in the incident and immediately alerted security, who contacted 911, Pattenden said.

The motive for the kidnapping remains unclear. Pattenden said there has been no communication from the kidnappers so far.

Local authorities have been in touch with the Chinese consulate in connection with the case and Pattenden said a team of investigators worked “through the night” to try and gather as much information as possible to help locate Lu.

Lu is described as an Asian male with short hair cropped at the sides. He wears dark-rimmed eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white running shoes.

Police released images of the van and suspects Sunday morning.

The 2008-2010 black Dodge Caravan was missing a front plate, but had a stolen plate on the back, with the license number CEAR 350. The vehicle also bore stickers indicating that it was wheelchair accessible.

The first suspect is described as a male who was wearing a mask, blue pants and a black jacket.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned male who stands around six feet tall. He was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket.

The third suspect is described as a dark-skinned male who stands six-foot-two with a heavier build. He was wearing dark blue jeans with a black jacket.

The fourth suspect is described as a male with a green/yellow jacket with a hood.

Police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle or has any other information to call 911 immediately.