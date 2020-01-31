

Kayla Goodfield and Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a detailed description of a suspect vehicle in a Mississauga hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman operating a motorized mobility scooter.

It happened in the vicinity of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East just before 7 a.m.

The woman, identified as Penny Cousard, is believed to have been travelling northbound on Dixie Road in the southbound bike lane when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

That vehicle then fled the scene.

In a news release issued late on Friday afternoon, Peel police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a black 2014 Honda Civic with Ontario licence plate #CKCX123.

It likely to have damage to its front right side, according to police.

“Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau are urging the driver of the suspected vehicle to contact a lawyer and turn themselves in,” the release notes.

Cousard lived in the area and was often seen operating her mobility scooter along Dixie Road, according to several people who claim to have known her.

One neighbour, who spoke with CP24 on Friday, said that she was a “really kind person” who “loved animals.”

“She would always stop everybody with their dogs and say ‘Oh puppy, bring the puppy here’ and love them up,” the woman said.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area after 6:30 a.m. and either something or has dash cam footage to come forward.