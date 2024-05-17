Police are searching for a suspect after an assault at a Toronto subway station in March.

The Toronto Police Service says the incident happened on March 4, just after 8:15 p.m., at Jane Subway Station in the city’s west end.

It was reported that a male suspect on the eastbound platform approached a patron, unprovoked, and assaulted them. The suspect fled the station on foot, police say.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

On Friday, police released photos of a man identified as the suspect in their investigation. He is six feet tall with a slim build, a black goatee, and a gap between his front teeth, police said.

At the time of the alleged assault, he was reportedly wearing a blue sweater, dark pants, dark shoes and a black backpack.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1100.