The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has released security camera footage of a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation in Scarborough.

The alleged assault happened on Wednesday evening in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Corinthian Boulevard, just south of Finch Avenue East.

A 19-year-old woman exited a TTC bus and was followed by an unknown man who had been on the same bus and got off at the same stop, police said.

The man allegedly tailed the woman while riding his bicycle and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Police said the woman was able to flee from him, but the man continued to pursue her on foot.

He caught up with her and allegedly sexually assaulted her again.

Police said the woman later managed to escape and get away from the man.

The TTC security video, released by police on Sunday, is from inside of the bus and shows the suspect standing with a bicycle at the bus’ rear doors.

Police describe the man as Black, between 18 and 20 years old, five-foot-nine, with an average build.

He was last seen wearing a dark skinny jacket with a dark-coloured mountain bike, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

---

With files from Bryann Aguilar