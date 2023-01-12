Toronto police have released images and videos in the hope of identifying a man wanted in a prowl-by-night investigation in East York.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, at about 5 a.m., investigators said a man was seen on home security video circling a residence near Pape and Torrens Avenue, south of O’Connor Drive.

Police said the suspect was on the property for about two hours and allegedly looked in the home’s windows and knocked on the front door.

He is described as about 25 years old with a medium build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a winter coat with a logo on the left arm and glasses, and carrying a tool bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.