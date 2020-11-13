Police have released new surveillance camera footage that shows a suspect firing multiple shots at a business in Vaughan last weekend.

The shooting happened at a building in the area of Huntington Road and Langstaff Road at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 8.

In the footage, the suspect can be seen arriving in the area in a vehicle and then getting out and looking around.

The suspect is then seen walking through the parking lot. Once he is about half way through the parking lot he pulls out a gun and fires multiple shots at the business before running back to the car and fleeing the scene.

Police say that when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting the front door of the business had been shattered and there multiple shell casings on the ground.

No injuries were reported, however.

“Investigators are releasing video surveillance of the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have information that will lead to the identity of the shooter to please come forward,” police said in a press release issued on Friday morning. “Officers are also asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward.”

Police have not released any description of the suspect at this point.