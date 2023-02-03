York Regional Police have released a video of a suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a woman who was "forcefully dragged" in Markham on Wednesday night.

The alleged incident happened in the area of McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East.

In the video released Friday, a man is seen walking on an alleyway before turning onto a sidewalk. The footage jumps two minutes forward and shows the man jogging back into the alleyway.

According to police, a woman was walking through an alleyway from McCowan Road towards Woodhall Road between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. when a male suspect allegedly grabbed her and "forcefully dragged" her between two houses.

Police said the suspect might have been forced to retreat after motion-sensor lights between the homes got activated. They added that a person was also walking a dog at the time, which may have also scared the suspect.

On Friday, police urged the suspect to contact legal counsel and surrender.

He is described as five-foot-ten with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured coat, hat, gloves, boots and light-coloured pants.

Police are also looking for the person walking the dog who may have seen the assault.

Officers also set up a command post in the area on Thursday as they canvassed for witnesses and video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.