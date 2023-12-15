Peel police are looking for two suspects after a restaurant in Mississauga was set on fire in October.

Police said an unknown suspect broke into a restaurant in the area of Drew and Bramalea roads on Oct. 28 just after 3:30 a.m.

He then allegedly set fire to the establishment. Police said the suspect fled in a dark-coloured sedan driven by a second suspect.

On Friday, police released a video showing one of the suspects who is seen wearing a baseball hat, dark-coloured clothing and his face covered with a handkerchief.

There is no description of the other suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.