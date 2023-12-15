Police release video of suspect who allegedly set Mississauga restaurant on fire
Published Friday, December 15, 2023 5:48PM EST
Peel police are looking for two suspects after a restaurant in Mississauga was set on fire in October.
Police said an unknown suspect broke into a restaurant in the area of Drew and Bramalea roads on Oct. 28 just after 3:30 a.m.
He then allegedly set fire to the establishment. Police said the suspect fled in a dark-coloured sedan driven by a second suspect.
On Friday, police released a video showing one of the suspects who is seen wearing a baseball hat, dark-coloured clothing and his face covered with a handkerchief.
There is no description of the other suspect.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.