A tow truck driver managed to escape without injury after his vehicle was set on fire by unknown suspects in a parking lot in Richmond Hill on Thursday, York Regional Police say.

In a video of the incident, which was released by police on social media, two suspects carrying large jugs of liquid can be seen pouring the substance onto two trucks parked in a lot in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Leslie Street at around 5 a.m.

The suspects are then seen throwing burning objects at the vehicles but police said only one of the two trucks ignited.

The tow truck became engulfed in flames and police said the fire quickly spread to a nearby business, causing damage.

The fire was extinguished by crews that responded to the scene.

Police said while the vehicle that caught fire was occupied at the time of the incident, the driver was able to exit the vehicle and was not injured.

Detailed suspect descriptions were not provided but police said they arrived at the parking lot in a blue, four-door sedan.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone with a video recording that captured any suspicious activity in the area, to please come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Friday.