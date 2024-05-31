Toronto police have released a video of suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in North York earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

The incident happened on the afternoon of May 16 at CF Fairview Mall, located at Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

According to police, five suspects travelled to the mall in a vehicle, and four went inside the building.

In the video shared on Friday, an employee of a jewelry store opens the door for a man, who police said is one of the suspects.

The man walks into the store, stops by the door, and bends over before quickly standing up and holding the door open for second suspect, who is wearing a black cap and a blue mask.

The employee tries to stop the second suspect from entering by pushing him out but the suspect is able to gain entry to the store. According to police, the employee was assaulted during the brief struggle.

The second suspect is seen in the video holding a firearm and police said at one point, he brandished the weapon.

Police said the second suspect took a quantity of jewelry before fleeing the store. The value of the stolen jewelry is unknown.

The video jumps to the two suspects running away from the store.

On Friday, police released descriptions of the two suspects seen in the video. One is described as having a medium build and short brown hair and was wearing a black button-up shirt, beige pants and black shoes.

The second one is believed to have a thin build and a tattoo on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, ripped black jeans, black shoes, and a black baseball hat.

Police said they do not have information about the three other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.