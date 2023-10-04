A dashcam video captured the moment a transport truck was clipped by a loose wheel on a highway in Fort Erie.

The video was posted on social media by the Ontario Provincial Police on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred on Queen Elizabeth Way near Gilmore Road.

In the video, a truck is cruising on the highway when a wheel barrels across from the opposite lane.

The vehicle in front of the truck quickly changes lanes to avoid the tire. The truck also attempts to steer clear of the wheel but is struck in the front passenger side.

The video later shows the aftermath of the incident, with photos of the damage the truck suffered and the vehicle that lost its wheel.

“No injuries in this situation. You can see the quick reaction of the driver in front of the truck,” police said in the video.

It is unclear what caused the wheel to separate.