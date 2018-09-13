Police release video surveillance footage of suspect in Yorkville sex assault
Police have released video footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Yorkville. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:43PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:54PM EDT
Police have released video surveillance footage of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Yorkville last month.
The incident took place in the area of Yonge and Church streets at around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Police say a 29-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted.
The suspect has been described by investigators as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s. Police say he has a thin build, facial hair on the sides of his face and chin, and was wearing a dark top, a dark hat, and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the alleged assault or suspect is asked to contact police.