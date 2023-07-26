Police in Brantford are renewing their appeal for information in connection with a nearly 20-year-old investigation into the death of a newborn boy, known as Baby Parker, who was found near a walking trail in the city’s west end.

The Brantford Police Service says it “remains dedicated to the investigation of Baby Parker and the search to identify the child’s mother and/or father.”

Police say that on July 28, 2005, officers responded to the walking trails in the Dufferin Avenue and Parkside Drive area after a citizen reported finding the body of a full-term newborn baby boy.

Police have been investigating the newborn’s death ever since, but have not been able to identify his mother or father.

“As the identity of the baby is unknown, he was named Baby Parker by officers,” Brantford police said in a press release.

“August 17 will mark the 18-year anniversary of the memorial service and date in which Baby Parker was laid to rest.”

In its early stages, the investigation into Baby Parker’s death led to the largest canvass ever completed by Brantford police, the force says.

Police say hundreds of DNA samples were collected from nearby residents and members of the public, and they were sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis, but none were found to have a biological link to Baby Parker.

According to police, several ‘persons of interest’ were identified over the years, however none turned out to be Baby Parker’s mother or father.

“Excerpts of a letter collected during the initial phases of the investigation were previously released, with the hopes that someone would recognize the handwriting,” the release read.

“The letter, purportedly written by the mother of Baby Parker, indicated that she would be in contact with police in the coming days. No such person ever came forward.”

Brantford police say the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) previously generated a profile of the mother, which indicated that in 2005, she may have been between 13 and 17 years old, with a connection to the Holmedale neighbourhood.

The mother may have kept her pregnancy secret from those close to her, police say.

“Although 18 years have passed, officers remain committed to finding Baby Parker’s mother, father, or anyone else who may have information to assist in providing closure on the case,” the release read.

“Police continue to believe that there are members of the public who have information that will be beneficial to the case.”

Investigators believe that information from the community along with new investigative technologies may help build a familial lineage that could lead to a breakthrough in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Chris Fleming at 519-756-7050 EXT 2851, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.