

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death this morning inside an east-end Montreal apartment.

Const. Julien Levesque says police received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. for a person in need at an address on Belanger Street, in the city's Rosemont neighbourhood.

Levesque says officers found three bodies inside bearing marks of violence that appeared to be from a sharp object.

Police say the suspect will be questioned by investigators.

The police service is calling the three deaths “suspicious.”

Montreal police have cordoned off the block for their investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2023.