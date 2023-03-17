Police report three dead in Montreal stabbings, suspect arrested
Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, in Montreal, Friday, March 17, 2023. Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death inside an east-end Montreal apartment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 17, 2023 11:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Montreal police say a suspect is under arrest after three people were found stabbed to death this morning inside an east-end Montreal apartment.
Const. Julien Levesque says police received a 911 call at about 9:20 a.m. for a person in need at an address on Belanger Street, in the city's Rosemont neighbourhood.
Levesque says officers found three bodies inside bearing marks of violence that appeared to be from a sharp object.
Police say the suspect will be questioned by investigators.
The police service is calling the three deaths “suspicious.”
Montreal police have cordoned off the block for their investigation.
