Police request details from public in aftermath of Mississauga shooting
An increase in non-emergency calls to Peel Region's 911 service have prompted the police force to renew public education on when it's acceptable to call 911. A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Share:
Published Sunday, October 1, 2023 8:52AM EDT
Peel police are appealing to the public for details regarding a Mississauga shooting.
Police say the shooting occurred on Friday at approximately 6:20 a.m., in the area of Turney Drive and Vista Boulevard in Mississauga. A vehicle was reportedly seen fleeing the scene eastbound on Vista Drive.
Officers from Peel Regional Police say they located evidence of a shooting at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information on this incident, including dash camera footage from vehicles in the area, is asked to contact police.