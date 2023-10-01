Peel police are appealing to the public for details regarding a Mississauga shooting.

Police say the shooting occurred on Friday at approximately 6:20 a.m., in the area of Turney Drive and Vista Boulevard in Mississauga. A vehicle was reportedly seen fleeing the scene eastbound on Vista Drive.

Officers from Peel Regional Police say they located evidence of a shooting at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this incident, including dash camera footage from vehicles in the area, is asked to contact police.